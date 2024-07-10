In centenary year, MBBS seats at MMCRI go up from 150 to 200

In its centenary year, the MBBS intake at the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), Mysuru, one of the oldest medical colleges in the country, has increased from 150 to 200 seats. for the academic year 2024-25.

Confirming this to The Hindu, MMCRI Dean and Director K.R. Dakshayani said the National Medical Commission (NMC) has given its nod for the increase in intake and 50 additional seats will be included in this year’s seat matrix.

The decision comes ahead of the closing event of the year-long centenary celebrations, which has been scheduled this September. The increase has also come at a time when the demand for medical education has gone up, with tough competition for merit seats.

“We are happy that the increase in intake, after waiting for the last few years, has come when the college is celebrating its centenary year. It’s a big moment for the college, its faculty, and its students. More merit students can now expect to pursue their medical education in our college,” she said.

After failing earlier to increase the number of seats, the MMCRI achieved it after fulfilling the requirements suggested by the NMC.

The proposal to increase the intake gains significance as many students are going abroad for medical education, with the competition getting tougher in India. This year, nearly 22 lakh students wrote the UG-NEET and the number may go up next year.

The MMCRI took up various works, including construction of two new boys’ and girls’ hostels, a lecture complex, and an examination hall accommodating over 500 students. These were some of the conditions, besides others, for ensuring the increase in intake.

Earlier, the increase in seat intake was not considered over the lack of bigger classrooms that could accommodate 200 to 250 students. Another reason was the number of outpatients at K.R. Hospital, the teaching hospital of MMCRI.

However, the guidelines for increasing the seats were revised and the MMCRI hoped to get the approval since its attached hospitals were attending to nearly 2,600 outpatients daily. Two hostels with 150 rooms each are also ready on the campus of PKTB Hospital on KRS Road and these can accommodate nearly 900 students.

The lecture complex has come up at the old exhibition building near the MMCRI main building. The construction of three classrooms that can each accommodate 300-plus students and the examination hall that can accommodate 500-plus students have also been completed, besides the UG and PG libraries.

All MBBS students are being accommodated in the new hostels. The rooms in the new hostels come with attached restrooms, with better facilities for students.

