Helicopter joy ride over City

MYSURU:

Joy rides in helicopter will be held over the City from September 28 to October 5 as part of the Dasara festivities. According to a statement here, the joy rides will be offered from the Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Helipad near Lalitha Mahal. The eight-minute-ride offered by helicopter charter service Chipsan Aviation will cost ₹3,999 per person

