ADVERTISEMENT

In BJP, the uncertainty continues over KR

April 15, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The announcement of BJP ticket for Krishnaraja has become a tricky issue with the party continuing to delay announcing the candidate even as the Congress and the JD(S) have declared their contenders for the seat.

Sitting BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas is keeping his fingers crossed while other two aspirants - former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and City BJP president Srivatsa – are hopeful considering the fact that the party chose many fresh faces for this election denying tickets to some sitting MLAs.

Mr. Ramdas’s supporters were making a strong demand for tickets for their leader and some of them even staged protests outside his residence to exert pressure on the high command.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A party source said, “The candidate will be known either by tonight or Sunday morning. The list is ready but put on hold for some reason. The party will announce candidates for all the remaining seats, including Krishnaraja, by Sunday. A new face for Krishnaraja is in the offing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US