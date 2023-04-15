In BJP, the uncertainty continues over KR

April 15, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The announcement of BJP ticket for Krishnaraja has become a tricky issue with the party continuing to delay announcing the candidate even as the Congress and the JD(S) have declared their contenders for the seat.

Sitting BJP MLA S.A. Ramdas is keeping his fingers crossed while other two aspirants - former MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev and City BJP president Srivatsa – are hopeful considering the fact that the party chose many fresh faces for this election denying tickets to some sitting MLAs.

Mr. Ramdas’s supporters were making a strong demand for tickets for their leader and some of them even staged protests outside his residence to exert pressure on the high command.

A party source said, “The candidate will be known either by tonight or Sunday morning. The list is ready but put on hold for some reason. The party will announce candidates for all the remaining seats, including Krishnaraja, by Sunday. A new face for Krishnaraja is in the offing.”