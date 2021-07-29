In BJP bastion, it’s time for aspirations and prayers

Supporters of legislators make a case for ministerial berths

Ahead of Ccabinet formation under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, supporters of legislators have begun raising a voice seeking ministerial berths for their leaders.

A few have held press conferences asking the party high command to consider their leaders’ contributions to the party, others held special prayers in temples.

Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts are strong bastions of the BJP. B.S.Yediyurappa, who resigned as Chief Minister, was elected from Shikaripur constituency in Shivamogga. Party sources say that senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa, who was Minister for RDPR, might not get a position in the new Cabinet. With this, other senior legislators from the district are hoping to get a chance this time. Araga Jnanendra, who has been elected to the Assembly from Thirthahalli four times, is hopeful that he will make it this time. His supporters held special prayers in the temples at Thirthahalli on Thursday. Former Ministers Kumar Bangarappa and Hartal Halappa are also strong aspirants. One of them could get into the Cabinet.

In Chikkamagaluru, BJP has won four of five Assembly seats. C.T. Ravi who was a Minister in the Yediyurappa-led Cabinet, resigned after he was appointed party’s national general secretary. His name was also doing the rounds for the Chief Minister’s post. He has made it clear that the party would take a decision on his role in the party or the government. Mudigere MLA M.P. Kumaraswamy, a three-time MLA, is hopeful of getting an entry into the Cabinet this time. When he was offered chairmanship of a corporation earlier, he refused to accept it, maintaining that he wanted a ministerial berth.

Preetham Gowda, elected from Hassan constituency, is the only BJP MLA from Hassan district. He has identified himself with Yediyurappa’s son B.Y.Vijayendra ever since he was elected to the Assembly. Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, he said he was not into lobbying for a Cabinet position. He would go by the party’s decision. However, his supporters are hopeful that he would get a ministerial berth.