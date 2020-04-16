In biggest daily jump so far, 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in State

A total of 36 new COVID-19 cases — the biggest jump in a day in Karnataka so far — were reported on Thursday. North Karnataka accounted for 28 of them. With this, the total number of cases in the State stands at 315.

Thursday also saw another death confirmed in the State, taking the toll to 13.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 66-year-old male patient from Bengaluru, who had tested positive for the disease, died on Wednesday.

The patient was admitted in Victoria Hospital and was on ventilator support since April 10.

Belagavi spurt

Belagavi district in North Karanataka, with 17 cases, accounts for 47% of the total cases reported on Thursday. It is followed by Vijayapura with seven cases. Five cases have been reported from Bengaluru, and three each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru. There has been one case reported from Gadag district.

Before this, the highest number of positive cases reported in a day was 19.

Speaking at a press conference in Bengaluru, S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, said that the number of positive cases in Belagavi and Vijayapura were on the rise. “In fact in Vijayapura, all of the 17 cases are reported from two families,” he said.

Children and senior citizens

Of the 36 cases reported on Thursday, five patients are aged below 16 years, and six are senior citizens. While a majority of them came into contact with positive patients, some of them also have a history of domestic travel.

A total of 82 patients have been discharged as on Thursday in the State. The most number of active cases are in Mysuru [49], followed by Bengaluru Urban [38], and Belagavi [35].