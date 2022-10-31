Karnataka

In Bengaluru, Congress honours women achievers

KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar , with woman achivers during Indira Namana programme at R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Handout

The Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly constituency unit of the Opposition Congress on Sunday honoured various women achievers from different walks of life at its “Indira Namana – Mahila Sankalpa” conference that had been organised to mark the 38 th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar described Ms. Gandhi as a brave woman who not only initiated revolutionary measures as the Prime Minister, but also trounced Pakistan in the war.

He called upon women audience to ensure the victory of party leader H. Kusuma from Rajarajeshwarinagar assembly constituency in the next assembly elections.

Bengaluru Rural MP D. K. Suresh also spoke on the occasion.


