In Belagavi, BJP embraces dynastic politics

The choice of Angadi’s wife as party candidate is the latest in many instances of kin being favoured

By nominating Mangala Suresh Angadi, wife of Union Minister the late Suresh Angadi, for Belagavi Lok Sabha bypoll, the BJP appears to be embracing dynastic politics, which it has traditionally scoffed at.

In fact, in December, Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP State president, lost his cool while reprimanding party workers who had put up “Suresh Angadi Fans’ Association” banners and lobbied for someone from the family to be named for the bypoll. The BJP leaders had always maintained that the party was against dynastic politics and nepotism.

Party workers point out that factors like the Congress fielding Satish Jarkiholi, a seasoned politician, and the reduced role of Ramesh Jarkiholi in the wake of allegations against him, played a major role in BJP’s choice of Ms. Angadi. Paucity of strong leaders from the region and the and the strategy to pitch a Lingayat candidate against the AHINDA strategies of the Congress were other reasons, they say.

“Around 80 persons wanted to contest the bypoll and the district committee collected 46 biodatas to be sent to the State committee. Around 10 were shortlisted. However, all the strong candidates were from Chikkodi parliamentary constituency and not Belagavi,” said a BJP leader. Serious contenders Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, and Ramesh Katti, former MP, were from Chikkodi constituency.

Tough fight

The BJP leaders believe that Congress candidate Mr. Satish would put up a tough fight. They also suspect that Mr. Ramesh and Balachandra Jarkiholi, his brothers, who are busy in damage control mode, would not be in the forefront of campaigning.

However, dynastic politics is not new to Belagavi district. Ms. Angadi joins a long list of dynastic politicians from the district.

Among the five Jarkiholi brothers, two are in the BJP and two in the Congress. Bhimshi Jarkiholi, the youngest, has contested as a BJP candidate in the past, though he has kept out of party politics lately.

Their children are entering politics from different platforms. Amarnath Jarkiholi, Mr. Ramesh’s son, is a KMF director. Mr. Satish’s daughter Priyanka and son Rahul are joining his campaign rallies and addressing various meetings in Gokak and Yamakanmaradi.

Annasaheb Jolle, Lok Sabha member from Chikkodi, is the husband of Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare.

Vishwanath Katti, father of Umesh and Ramesh Katti, was a veteran Janata Parivar leader, cooperative sector leader and former Minister. Former Minister A.B. Patil’s father Basangouda Patil was a Minister in the ‘70s.

Mahantesh Koujalagi, Bailhongal MLA, is a third-generation legislator. His father Shivanand Koujalagi was a Minister in J.H. Patel Cabinet. His father H.V. Koujalagi was a MP in 1963.

Anand Mamani, Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, is a MLA from Saundatti. His father Chandrashekar Mamani served in the same position in the ‘90s.

B. Shankaranand, the trusted follower of Indira Gandhi, served as Central Minister in the ‘80s. His son Omprakash Kanagali was a Minister in the Veerappa Moily Cabinet.

V L Patil, backward class leader was the member of the first Assembly in 1952. His elder son Amarsinh Patil has served as a MP and younger son Vivek Patil is a MLC.

Mahadevappa Pattan and Sharadamma Pattan- parents of former MLA Ashok Pattan, have both served as MLA s from Ramdurg.