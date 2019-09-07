In another show of solidarity, Kumaraswamy meets Shivakumar’s mother

The Janata Dal (Secular), that has closed ranks with former Minister and Vokkaliga leader D.K. Shivakumar, went a step ahead on Friday with former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy meeting the Congress leader’s mother. His wife and legislator Anitha Kumaraswamy visited Mr. Shivakumar’s family on Thursday night to show solidarity after his arrest in New Delhi.

The past few months have seen a new-found bonhomie between the two families, which were once arch rivals in the Vokkaliga heartland. While bitter electoral battles have been fought between Mr. Shivakumar and the family of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda over the past three decades, they buried the hatchet after the second Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) government was formed under Mr. Kumaraswamy’s leadership.

Yogeshwar factor

The threat of five-time former legislator from Channapatna C.P. Yogeshwar, who is now with the BJP and was defeated by Mr. Kumaraswamy in the 2018 Assembly elections, has brought the two warring Vokkaliga leaders together, sources in the JD(S) said. While the JD(S) has a strong hold on Mandya and Hassan in the Vokkaliga belt, Mr. Shivakumar had to face Mr. Yogeshwar, a film actor-turned-politician, and Mr. Gowda’s family in Ramanagaram district. “The equations changed based on the perception that their coming together would check Mr. Yogeshwar,” a leader said.

While Mr. Kumaraswamy met Mr. Shivakumar’s mother at Doddalahalli Kodihalli in Sathanur, near Kanakapura, Ms. Anitha met the former minister’s family in Bengaluru. Mr. Kumaraswamy consoled Mr. Shivakumar’s mother Gowramma and assured her of all support in this time of distress.

“The BJP has been misusing the Income Tax Department and the Enforcement Directorate ever since Shivakumar took care of Congress legislators from Gujarat. He has not destroyed any evidence. There was no need for the ED to take him into custody,” Mr. Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Over the past year, both Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Shivakumar have moved closer, and the latter even worked hard in the Lok Sabha election campaign in Mandya where the former Chief Minister’s son lost, JD(S) sources said. “During the last days of the coalition government, when 17 Congress and JD(S) legislators rebelled, Mr. Shivakumar was the Congress leader who really worked hard. However, his hands were tied.”

Congress sources said that when the decision to bury the hatchet was made, it was still viewed with suspicion. “When peace was made, workers in both the Congress and the JD(S), who had fought bitterly and sometimes violently, were upset,” a leader said. However, Congress sources said that it now looks like the message has reached the grassroots. “There could be mutual distrust, but at least the public image says otherwise.”

Caste consolidation

Mr. Kumaraswamy also pointed to the death of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, a Vokkaliga, and said, “All communities have to be respected. Only time will tell.”

Sources in his party said that the JD(S) sees an opportunity to strengthen its hold over the Vokkaliga community now. “A series of events connected to the Vokkaliga community, including the fall of the Kumaraswamy government, has created discontent in the community when it comes to the BJP. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, now leading the Congress, was also blamed by the Gowdas for the fall of the government. Thus, the discontent in the community will help the JD(S) and not the Congress significantly,” a source said.