In all, 32 sets of nomination papers in West Graduates constituency

As many as 19 candidates have filed a total of 32 sets of nomination papers for the election to the Karnataka West Graduates Constituency of the Legislative Assembly which comprises the districts of Dhawad, Haveri, Gadag and Uttara Kannada.

On Thursday, the last day for filing nomination papers, 10 candidates filed 22 sets of nomination papers. Till Wednesday, nine candidates, including R.M. Kuberappa of the Congress, S.V. Sankanur of the BJP and Shivashankar Kallur of the Janata Dal(S), had filed 10 sets of nomination papers.

On Thursday, along with other Independent candidates, the candidates of the major political parties again filed a few more sets of nomination papers before Assistant Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil.

The former Assistant Director of the Department of Kannada and Culture B.D. Hiregoudar was among the Independent candidates who filed their nomination papers on the last day.

While BJP candidate Prof. Sankanur submitted a few more sets of nomination papers accompanied by Ministers Jagadish Shettar, Shivanand Hebbar and B.C. Patil, Congress candidate Mr. Kuberappa was accompanied by the former MP I.G. Sanadi, the former MLA G.S. Patil and others. Janata Dal(S) candidate Mr. Shivashankar Kallur was accompanied by the former Minister Basavaraj Horatti and Janata Dal(S) national general secretary and former MLA N.H. Konaraddi.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Friday. October 12 is the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers.