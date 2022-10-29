In a U-turn, Education Department now wants seven lessons dropped earlier to be taught this academic year

While this flipflop has left teachers and students confused, the seven authors who had demanded that their lessons be dropped are also unhappy with the move

The Department of Public Instruction has made a U-turn and withdrawn its September 23, 2022 order that had directed schools not to teach lessons by seven authors from the academic year 2022-23. In its order dated October 28, it said that the schools should teach these lessons and consider them for exams as well for this academic year.

While this flipflop has left teachers and students confused, the seven authors who had demanded that their lessons be dropped — Devanur Mahadeva, G. Ramakrishna, Roopa Hassan, Eerappa M. Kambali, Satish Kulkarni, Sukanya Maruti, and Doddahulluru Rukkojirao — are also unhappy with the government’s move.

Permission withdrawn

They had earlier this year withdrawn permission to include their works in the revised textbooks, taking exception to “saffronisation” of textbooks under the Rohith Chakrathirtha-led committee, which had brought in, among others, a speech by RSS founder K.B. Hedgewar as a lesson in Class X Kannada textbook. The September 23 circular was following the withdrawal.

However, on October 14, B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, asked officials to continue the lessons for this academic year. Also, many parents demanded that the lessons be continued, resulting in the issual of another circular on October 28. The circular stated that it was not practical to drop the lessons in the middle of an academic year, and therefore, it would be continued only for this year.

However, the writers are unhappy with the decision. Ms. Hassan, told The Hindu, “When we wrote to the department to drop our lesson from the revised school textbook earlier, the government had requested us to reconsider our decision. But we were very firm in our decision on withdrawing the permission. Then the government agreed to drop them. However, now, all of a sudden, they have asked schools to teach the same lessons. We are planning to serve legal notice to the department.”

Difficulties in teaching, learning

The confusion over orders by the department has created difficulties to both teachers and students.

A teacher said, “Already the syllabus for high school students is heavy. Added to that, the department is changing its orders again and again, even as half the academic year is completed. We are confused about what to teach and what not to teach. This is going to affect the teaching-learning process.”