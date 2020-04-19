In a second such case, elderly womanwalks 12 km for medicine

In a second incident of a senior citizen from a rural area of Dakshina Kannada being forced to walk a long distance to purchase medicine, a 65-year-old woman is said to have covered 12 km on foot from Uppinangady to Puttur last week to buy her medicine.

According to the police, the woman walked from Nekkilady, near Uppinangady, to a pharmacy in Puttur to buy her regular medicine on April 12.

Puttur Town Police Inspector Thimmappa Naika who was on patrol duty noticed the woman while she was walking back home at noon and questioned her. When he realised that she had walked all the way from Nekkilady, the inspector dropped her back home in his vehicle.

On April 9, a 65-year-old woman walked 17 km from Gadikallu, near Kollamogaru, to Guthigar in Sullia taluk to purchase her medicine. After a gram panchayat team noticed her, she was dropped back home in an autorickshaw.

In yet another unrelated incident on April 17, Civil Police Constable Basavaraj Patil, who came to know from Moodbidri Blood Donors Helpline about the need for blood for a woman undergoing operation at Alva’s Hospital, rushed to the hospital and donated “O” positive blood.