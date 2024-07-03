GIFT a SubscriptionGift
In a power tangle | Exposed electricity infrastructure in Bengaluru

Published - July 03, 2024 01:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Walking on the streets of Bengaluru has turned into a scary affair due to dangling wires and exposed electricity infrastructure. In many localities, tangled wires can be seen dangling from electricity poles and even streetlight poles. 

Apart from the danger posed by wires, the doors of several Ring Main Units (RMU), which are set up on footpaths, are open. It is not unusual for wires to be sneaking out of them. On many transformers, the doors of control boxes are open. 

Photo: Diya Vinekar

Open wiring seen near residences in Yeshwantpur.

Photo: Diya Vinekar

Open wiring seen near homes in Hebbal.

Photo: Diya Vinekar

Electric wire remnants spotted on a footpath in Sadashivnagar in Bengaluru.

Photo: Diya Vinekar

Hazardous open wiring at Kempegowda bus stop where passengers are seated, in Bengaluru.

Photo: Diya Vinekar

Open wiring seen at Jakkur Aerodrome Bus Stop in Bengaluru.

Photo: Diya Vinekar

A network of low-hanging wires at the Kempegowda Market in Bengalruru.

Photo: Diya Vinekar
