In a jolt to Congress, BJP wrests power in Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation

March 23, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In a jolt to the Congress on the home turf of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikajun Kharge, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) captured power in the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation by bagging both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

Vishal Dargi and Shivanand Pisti, both from the BJP, were elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively.

Elections to the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts were held under tight police security at the Town Hall in Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Mr. Dargi and Mr. Pisti bagged 33 votes each to bag the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts, respectively. Congress candidate Prakash Kapanur, who contested for the Mayor post, and Vijayalakshmi Reddy, a Congress-supported Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, who competed for the Deputy Mayor post, secured 32 votes each.

Regional Commissioner Krishna Bajpai announced the election results.

Of the 70 eligible voters, 65 were present at the time of voting.

Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress), Member of Legislative Council Laxman Savadi and corporator Alimuddin Patel of the Janata Dal(S) were absent.

Baburao Chinchansur, who was in the voter list by virtue of his residence in Kalaburagi, turned out to be ineligible as he, a few days ago, tendered his resignation to his membership of the Legislative Council.

Shambuling Balabatti, an elected member of the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation, did not have voting rights as an assests case is still unresolved in the court.

Meanwhile, Congress and Janata Dal(S) members said that Alimuddin Patel, who was elected on Janata Dal(S) ticket, was “abducted” by the BJP as part of its designs to capture the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts.

Speaking to media representatives after the results were announced, Dattatreya Patil Revoor, a Member of the Legislative Assembly and Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board, said that the victory in the Kalaburagi Mayoral polls will boost the party’s confidence to face the Assembly elections and emerge victorious.

“The Congress ruled Kalaburagi city for more than 40 years. It did not fulfil the aspirations of the residents of the city. That is why political power in the Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation has come to the BJP. There is no politics in winning the Mayor and Deputy Mayor posts. I appeal to the Congress not to take it otherwise but to cooperate with us for the development of the city. If they [Congress] don’t cooperate, people will teach them a lesson,” Mr. Revoor said.

Parliamentarians Umesh Jadhav and Lehar Singh (BJP), legislators Kaneez Fatima and Chandrashekhar Patil (Congress), Basavaraj Mattimadu, B.G. Patil, Shashil Namoshi, P. Muniraju Gowda, Bharathi Shetty, Raghunath Rao Malkapure and Sabanna Talwar (BJP) were present and exercised their franchise.