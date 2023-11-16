HamberMenu
In a first, VTU offers MSc. Chemistry with specialisation in forensic science, nanotechnology and pharmaceutical chemistry

November 16, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

In a first, Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is offering a two-year postgraduate Masters of Science (MSc.) course in Chemistry with specialisation in Forensic Science, Nanotechnology and Pharmaceutical Chemistry. This course is being offered at the Visvesvaraya Institute of Advanced Technology (VIAT) Muddenahalli, Chikkaballapura district, a branch of VTU. 

VIAT has 30 seats to offer, in all three streams. VTU has invited applications online and November 20 is the last date to apply. “As a technical university, VTU is offering a postgraduate course in applied sciences for the first time, at affordable prices. These subjects are very rare even in private institutions and offer huge career opportunities. We hope students make use of them,” said B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar, VTU. 

NEP-2020 Curriculum

As per recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) -2020, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has permitted all technical universities and engineering colleges to offer science courses. From 2021-22, VTU has permitted 60 engineering colleges in the state to offer a four-year BSc Honors course. As an expansion of the same, VTU has now begun offering a MSc. in Chemistry at IT, Muddenahalli. 

VTU has adopted industry relevant curriculum under NET-2020 norms and has even tied up with relevant industries, including some pharmaceutical and nanotechnology companies in Bengaluru and the State Forensic Science Laboratory. 

“We have an applied chemistry lab that can challenge a lab of any international standard. We have several facilities for research, being used for engineering courses offered in nano technology and other subjects. So we decided to offer these courses. There are significant job opportunities for graduates in these subjects and hence high demand for seats on these courses in private colleges,” said Dinesh Rangappa, Chairperson, Department of Applied Sciences, VIAT. 

Affordable fee

The course offered by VTU is also affordable compared to the same courses being offered in private colleges, said Dr. Rangappa. “We have the best facilities, limited seats and affordable fees. We are charging ₹28,000 per annum, while in private colleges the same courses sometimes cost over a lakh,” he said. 

