In a first, three transgender persons make it to final list of teachers selected in Karnataka

November 18, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The government had provided 1% reservation in GPT recruitment for transgender persons

The Hindu Bureau

In a first, three transgender persons have made it to the final tentative list of graduate primary teachers (GPT).

ADVERTISEMENT

This year, the government had provided 1% reservation in GPT recruitment for transgender persons. The three on the list are Suresh Babu from Chickballapur district for English language, Ravikumar Y.R. from Madhugiri for Social Science, and Ashwathama from Raichur for Social Science.

For the first time, eligible engineering graduates were also allowed to apply for the posts of GPT. Among them, a total of 19 people have been selected in the final tentative list.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, released the final tentative list with 13,363 names on Friday. Among these, 1,768 GPT are selected for English language, 5,450 for Maths and Science, 4,521 for Social Science, and 1,624 teachers for Biology. In this list, a total of 9,176 non-Hyderabad Karnataka candidates and 4,187 Hyderabad Karnataka candidates were selected. This year, the government had invited applications for a total of 15,000 GPT posts.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief

Speaking to the press, the Minister said, “The target was to complete the recruitment process of 15,000 teachers in a strict time frame. Accordingly, the process from the date of notification to the release of the provisional selection list of 1:1 ratio was completed within nine months. If there is any objection, the candidates can submit it by November 23. These teachers will be appointed to the ‘C’ zone schools in the State. The government has decided to recruit 2,500 high school teachers and the recruitment process will be started in February 2023.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US