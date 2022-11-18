In a first, three transgender persons make it to final list of teachers selected in Karnataka

November 18, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

In a first, three transgender persons have made it to the final tentative list of graduate primary teachers (GPT).

This year, the government had provided 1% reservation in GPT recruitment for transgender persons. The three on the list are Suresh Babu from Chickballapur district for English language, Ravikumar Y.R. from Madhugiri for Social Science, and Ashwathama from Raichur for Social Science.

For the first time, eligible engineering graduates were also allowed to apply for the posts of GPT. Among them, a total of 19 people have been selected in the final tentative list.

B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy, released the final tentative list with 13,363 names on Friday. Among these, 1,768 GPT are selected for English language, 5,450 for Maths and Science, 4,521 for Social Science, and 1,624 teachers for Biology. In this list, a total of 9,176 non-Hyderabad Karnataka candidates and 4,187 Hyderabad Karnataka candidates were selected. This year, the government had invited applications for a total of 15,000 GPT posts.

Speaking to the press, the Minister said, “The target was to complete the recruitment process of 15,000 teachers in a strict time frame. Accordingly, the process from the date of notification to the release of the provisional selection list of 1:1 ratio was completed within nine months. If there is any objection, the candidates can submit it by November 23. These teachers will be appointed to the ‘C’ zone schools in the State. The government has decided to recruit 2,500 high school teachers and the recruitment process will be started in February 2023.”