In a first, rules laid down for allocation of grace marks

After the furore over awarding 21 grace marks to some students in the second Pre-University mathematics examination last year, the State government has for the first time laid down specific rules and regulations for allocation of grace marks. These rules will apply to both SSLC board examination, which began on Thursday, and II PU finals which ended recently, officials have said.

Last week, the Education Department issued a notification that categorises two types of grace marks — one to be allotted at the evaluation stage and the other during result processing. Two three-member panels will be appointed to decide whether a case merits allocation of grace marks.

This is the first time that the department has acknowledged that grace marks will be awarded at the result processing/compilation stage. Earlier, it was arbitrary and was used to inflate pass percentage, officials pointed out. As per the notification, candidates will be eligible at this stage if they have secured aggregate marks in all subjects to pass the examination, but nevertheless failed in a maximum of two subjects. The quantum of grace marks awarded will be less than 5% of the maximum marks of the question paper, and will be given by a panel comprising the Commissioner for Public Instruction, Director of the Department of Pre-University Education, and Director of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board. It also points out that grace marks awarded at this stage shall be noted in the candidate’s mark sheet.

At the evaluation stage, grace marks will be awarded to candidates only if a question is out of syllabus, ambiguous or inconsistent. If the said question is an optional one, then only those candidates that attempted it will qualify for grace marks. If it is a compulsory question, and once the panel takes a decision, evaluators will award grace marks to all students, irrespective of whether they attempted the question or not. Evaluators will also have to note the grace marks allotted in the answer script.

It also points out that evaluators should mark papers based on the approved scheme of evaluation that will be put out in public domain. These rules come into effect for the evaluation of the II PU examination and the SSLC board examination.