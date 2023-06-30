In a first, KSOU to start online courses, awaits UGC nod

June 30, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

For the first time, Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, has proposed to introduce online courses beginning this year. With the KSOU getting an ‘A’ plus accreditation from NAAC, it has become eligible to introduce online courses in addition to regular open distance learning (ODL) programmes.

Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse told reporters here that the KSOU has become qualified to launch 10 PG courses and three UG courses in online mode and a proposal in this regard had been sent to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for approval.

“We are confident of getting the UGC nod for online courses in the July cycle admissions. We have chosen courses under online mode that are popular and in demand,” he replied.

The VC said the UGC has granted permission for 39 new academic programmes out of 51 courses for which the recognition was sought and 12 remaining programmes are being considered. “The recognition for courses is for a period of five years since the NAAC accreditation is valid for a period of five years,” he said.

Prof. Halse added, “They (UGC) has sought clarifications with regard to 12 courses that await permission. We are hopeful of getting the UGC nod even for the remaining courses after our response to its queries. The biggest advantage for the KSOU that it has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.26 out of 4 points and A-plus grade by NAAC, qualifying it in many areas.”

To a query, the VC said the conventional universities starting online courses are a kind of threat to the ODL programmes run by the KSOU. “Therefore, we are also gearing up to compete with them and start online courses from this year onwards. The KSOU has become eligible to introduce dual degree programmes, benefiting students to pursue two degrees simultaneously.”

On the honorary doctorate, Prof. Halse said while President Droupadi Murmu’s name for the honorary doctorate was the choice of the Board of Management of the University, the names of five others were recommended for the honor but two were chosen by the screening committee in recognition of their services. “The achievers in the field of education were considered for the honour considering their work in the education field, free education programmes and their social service,” he clarified.

“The vice-chancellors of the Central University, Kalaburagi, the Vice-Chancellor of Gulbarga University and the Vice-Chancellor of Hampi University were in the Screening Committee on the honorary doctorate. The applications were scrutinized by the committee and the names were recommended to the Governor for approval,” he said while replying to questions.

Prof K.L.N. Murthy, Registrar and Registrar (Evaluation) K.B. Praveena were present.

