In a first, KSOU offers CET coaching for benefit of rural students

MYSURU

28 July 2021 19:11 IST

30-day online course to start from today; it’s free for government PU college students

The Karnataka State Open University’s Competitive Examinations’ Coaching Centre on Wednesday launched coaching for PU students appearing for the Common Entrance Test (CET). This is the first time the KSOU is doing so,tying up with a private institution that provides faculty and resource persons for running the 30-day online course starting from Thursday (July 29).

Mysuru Superintendent of Police R. Chetan inaugurated the coaching programme at the KSOU in the presence of Vice-Chancellor S Vidyashankar, Registrar Rajanna, Finance Officer Khader Pasha, and Jainahalli Sathyanarayana Gowda, coordinator of the coaching centre.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mr. Chetan advised students to make best use of the course and shine in the ensuing examination for admission to professional courses. “There are no short-cuts to success. Students must work hard to become successful. The facilities for the present generation students are plentiful and online education has come as a benefit for them to get educated sitting at home.”

Mr. Chethan told students to become determined and set a goal for themselves so that they could achieve it without any hurdles.

“When I was a PU student, I used to catch an early morning train to Tumakuru from Arsikere to attend CET coaching classes. I used to get up at 3.30 a.m. and catch the train at 4.30 a.m. Despite the hurdles, I was determined to achieve my goal,” the SP said.

Mr. Chethan observed that the education scenario has changed and students get everything sitting at their home with technological advancements. They must make use of the gains. It is a matter of appreciation that the KSOU decided to run the course for the sake of students.

H. Ramachandra of Sringeri Mutt’s Mysuru branch and Gnanasharada Sri Vidyatheertha Institute of Culture Secretary S.K. Bhaskar also spoke.

Presiding over the function, Prof. Vidyashankar said online education is getting strengthened in the changed circumstances. The education scenario has been going through a distinctive change in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The University Grants Commission is also designing programmes for app-based learning. The benefits of the changes that are ongoing must be made use by the students.

The coaching is free for government PU college students who can enrol by getting a letter from the principals of the respective colleges, he said.

Prof. Sathyanarayana Gowda said the CET coaching was planned for the first time since this year’s admission to professional courses was based on the marks obtained by the students in the CET. It is crucial now since marks in second PU won’t be considered for admissions as announced by the government. A nominal sum of ₹1,000 is being charged for the course. “Our effort is expected to help the poor and students from rural areas,” he said, thanking Prof .Vdyashankar for agreeing to start the course.