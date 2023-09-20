HamberMenu
In a first, Kambala from coastal region set to be hosted in Bengaluru

The event at Palace Grounds is scheduled on November 25

September 20, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - Mangaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Kambala (slush track buffalo race) season begins on November 11.

The Kambala (slush track buffalo race) season begins on November 11. | Photo Credit: File photo

As the Kambala (slush track buffalo race) season begins on November 11, for the first ever time, the event typical of coastal Karnataka is set to be hosted in Bengaluru too.

According to chairman of the Kambala committee, Belapu Deviprasad Shetty, the event at Palace Grounds is scheduled on November 25.

Mr. Shetty told The Hindu that soil and water test conducted revealed that a Kambala can be held at the Palace Grounds, but there are concerns over transporting the buffaloes to Bengaluru from the coastal belt and maintaining their health.

Some stakeholders of Kambala believe that it might require up to ₹1.5 lakh to get a pair of buffaloes transported to Bengaluru and return. It might require 20 to 40 persons to handle a pair depending on the size.

In addition, some owners and handlers are concerned over taking care of the health of participating pair during the journey and at Bengaluru. Hence, there is no clarity as yet on the number of participants for the Bengaluru event. Puttur MLA Ashok Kumar Rai will take the lead in holding the event in Bengaluru.

