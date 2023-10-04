In a first in the country, BBMP to administer five-in-one vaccine to stray dogs in Bengaluru

October 04, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the first time in the country for any civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will administer a five-in-one vaccine for stray canines to protect them from five diseases, including the highly contagious canine distemper virus.

The BBMP will be soon be calling tenders to procure vials of the vaccine through e-procurement. This is in addition to the ongoing anti-rabies vaccination programme. According to the BBMP, no municipality has so far implemented this programme.

The vaccine known as DHPPI protects the dogs from canine distemper virus, two types of adenovirus, aka hepatitis and kennel cough, Parainfluenza, and parvovirus. Usually this vaccine is given to pets. The lowest bidder will be awarded the tender. The BBMP is also looking to increase the number of anti-birth control centres in the city.

BBMP Special Commissioner (Health and Animal Husbandry) Trilok Chandra, talking to The Hindu, said about 1.4 lakh vials are required to vaccinate the dogs. For instance, if any dog catches canine distemper virus and is brought to ABC centre for treatment, the virus will spread to other dogs being treated for ailments. The vaccine will also help stop the spread. No civic body protects dogs from this disease and the BBMP is first in the country to do so, he said.

After procuring the vials, the BBMP will start administering the vaccine by catching the dogs. To avoid repetition, the BBMP plans to put geo-tagging on dogs or insert a microchip after vaccinating and sterilising.

According to a senior official in the Animal Husbandry Department, the BBMP is studying the feasibility of microchip and geo-tagging. In Hebbal campus of the department, about 150 dogs will be geo-tagged and observed for 20 days. The official said the neck belt in geo-tagging may irritate the strays prompting them to be removed. If more dogs show this behaviour, the option of geo-tagging will be dropped.

On the other hand, the BBMP will insert microchips to 100 dogs and will observe their behaviour too. The microchip will contain details about vaccination and sterilisation, and when scanned, the officials can access them.