In a first for a Southern State, ICFA forms Karnataka Agriculture Council

The Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture (ICFA) has formed a 40-member Karnataka Agriculture Council to serve as a catalyst for ensuring that agriculture remains at the forefront of Karnataka’s economic growth.

The Council, which was inaugurated by Karnataka Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy at the Karnataka Agriculture Summit in Bengaluru on Wednesday (September 27, 2024), is the first such committee in a South Indian state formed by the ICFA.

The committee led by K.S. Narayanaswamy, president of the Karnataka Seed Producers and Marketers Association, is formed to drive collaboration, partnerships and creating communication platforms between farmers, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations

One of the main focus areas for the Council is strengthening Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), which faces challenges in accessing market linkages. By establishing a comprehensive market infrastructure that connects progressive farmers with FPOs, the Council aims to enhance market access to them and improve profitability for farmers, according to ICFA chairman Dr. M.J. Khan.

The Council is expected to enable FPOs to leverage Karnataka’s agricultural capabilities in both domestic and international markets. The Council also wants to position Karnataka as a leader in agricultural exports besides giving priority for development of key sectors like agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, and hybrid seed production, according to Dr. Khan

Promoting agri startups and tech

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Cheluvarayaswamy stressed the need for focusing on critical areas like processing and export of millets, pulses, coffee, and spices, besides promoting agricultural startups and digital technologies. He highlighted Bangalore’s role as the hub of agri-tech companies, that has provided a synergy essential to drive innovation in agriculture.

The launch was attended among others by Dr. Ashok Dalwai, Chairman, PM’s Task Force on Doubling Farmers’ Income.