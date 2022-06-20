Karnataka

In a day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot upon his arrival in Bengaluru on Monday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is seen. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during his visit to Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shops were closed, roads barricaded, and police force were deployed in and around Mysuru road at Kengeri and Kommaghatta road for the Prime Minister’s visit in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Heavy traffic jam on Mysore Road due to special arrangements during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The crowd listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking a public programme at Kommaghatta ground near Kengeri, off Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR


