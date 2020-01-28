In 4 years, only 18 take scholarships meant for HIV/leprosy-affected

In the last four years, only 18 students under the Department of Technical Education have availed themselves of scholarship programmes meant for HIV/leprosy affected.

This scholarship is available to students of engineering colleges or polytechnics who are affected by HIV/leprosy and also to students whose parents are suffering from the same. In the past four years, the department has spent ₹11.75 lakh towards these programmes.

H.U. Talwar, director, Department of Technical Education (DTE), said the students were “not willing” to disclose if they belonged to these families or were suffering from ailments, fearing discrimination from classmates or college managements.

Simpler procedure

Several HIV activists as well as the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society had batted for the procedures for this scholarship to be simplified so that more people avail them. In addition, they have also requested that the name of the scholarship programme is changed.

Students whose parents are living with HIV/AIDS or leprosy or are themselves affected by these diseases are eligible to get free education as well as a stipend. This includes a monthly education allowance and money for books and clothes.

Name not changed

The Department of Collegiate Education had changed the name of the scholarship to ‘Students who are under special care and belong to special category student scholarship’ to avoid the students from facing discrimination. However, the DTE has not changed the name of the scholarship programme.

Other scholarships

Besides this programme, the number of students who have availed other scholarships too has reduced in the 2018-19 academic year compared to the previous year. The scholarship for students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as well as defence scholarships too have reduced.

Department officials attributed this to the decline in admissions in engineering and polytechnic colleges across the State. “This is a trend we are seeing across the country. When admissions are low, the number of scholarships will naturally reduce,” an official said.

Pratibha Puraskar

Only the Pratibha Puraskar scholarships for students whose families are Below the Poverty Line and have secured a minimum of 80% in the Common Entrance Test (CET) have increased. While 308 students availed of these in 2017-18, the number increased to 712 in the 2018-19 academic year.