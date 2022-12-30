In 2023 polls, BJP will romp home in Mandya: CM

December 30, 2022 06:30 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Expressing confidence that the BJP will romp home in the ensuing assembly polls in Mandya, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the double-engine government will continue to strive for developing Mandya, prioritising irrigation and industrial development and strengthening the hands of farmers.

In his address at the Jan Sankalp Yatra in Mandya, Mr Bommai said the party will stress on development and alleged that the Congress and the JD(S) did not do much for Mandya when they were in power. It was former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa who gave maximum allocation to the district during his tenures and the party will work towards strengthening irrigation infrastructure, he claimed.

The Chief Minister spoke about Mysore Sugar Factory which was rejuvenated and reopened recently and said he would make it a profit-making unit. “It is the BJP government that revived the factory when others wanted to sell the factory or hand it over to the private operators.”

Mr. Bommai said he issued an order increasing ₹100 per tonne on sugarcane. “I have responded to the farmers’ pleas and I have come to the district after issuing the notification,” he said, displaying the order copy at the gathering.

Promising to complete all the projects proposed by the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited in Mandya, he said, “Development is our agenda. The government has kept its promises. And it will continue to fulfill all the promises it makes. The double-engine government implemented the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and brought Vande Bharat train, easing commuting between the two cities.”

He lashed out at the Congress, accusing it of engaging in “corruption” in all departments when it was in power in the State. “The credit for Anna Bhagya must go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Siddaramaiah,” he argued.

Stating that the days of Congress and the JD(S) are coming to a close, Mr. Bommai said, “We have taken the pledge to bring golden days (“Suvarna Kala”) in Mandya. For this, we need your blessings and a chance to serve you again. All sincere efforts will be made to develop Mandya if the party is voted to power.”

Mr. Bommai said it is certain that BJP will come to power in the State once again as India has emerged as a strong nation under Mr. Modi, who is now a global leader.

“Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has come to the State. He is seen as a poll strategist and the victory in recent elections in Gujarat is an example. Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah brought the party to power in Gujarat. Like in Gujarat, BJP will return to power in Karnataka as well in May 2023.”

Earlier, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel expressed confidence that all seven seats in Mandya will be won by the BJP. “The party opened its account in K.R. Pet in the last election. The people of Mandya will elect us in all seven seats this time,” he said.