In 2018 poll, 1,199 booths in Mysuru reported low voter turnout

April 12, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - MYSURU

In the 2018 poll, 1,199 polling booths covering 11 constituencies in Mysuru district reported low voter turnout. Among such booths, the maximum are in urban areas. The voting percentage was lower than the State average in 303 booths in rural areas and 896 booths in urban areas.

Based on the data, the Mysuru SVEEP Committee has taken up measures for improving voter participation in the May 10 poll.

In the three constituencies of Mysuru city – Krishnaraja, Chamaraja and Narasimharaja – the turnout was 58.76%, 59.18% and 61.27%. As many as 253 polling booths in Krishnaraja segment reported voter turnout lower than the State average. In Chamaraja and Narasimharaja, 239 polling booths and 264 polling booths also reported turnout lower than the State average.

The average voting percentage in the 2018 poll consisting of 11 segments was 74.05 percent. The total number of polling booths in 2018 was 2,905, including 1,454 in rural and 1,451 in urban areas.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer K.V. Rajendra shared the data at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Various initiatives have been planned to motivate voters to cast their ballots in the ensuing elections. Recently, a major voter awareness drive was launched with former international cricketer and SVEEP Icon Javagal Srinath urging voters to vote without fail.

In the polling booths that reported lower voting, residents’ meetings are being convened to encourage them to vote. Also, the SVEEP volunteers were visiting the households coming under such booths to encourage them to vote.

Voting messages were being printed on the electricity bills while awareness was also being done in multiplexes and cinema halls.

In all 2,905 polling booths, assured minimum facility (AMF) was being provided and the officers have been asked to ensure facilities like ramps, wheelchairs, toilets, drinking water, and electricity. All polling stations will have wheelchairs for the physically challenged voters.

This election, 97 ‘special’ polling stations will be set up and they include 55 Sakhi or pink booths, 11 booths managed by persons with disabilities, 11 booths managed by youth, 10 theme-based and ethnic booths, including those in tribal hamlets.