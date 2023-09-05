‘Improving education in Kalyana Karnataka is top priority for KKRDB’

September 05, 2023 10:24 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the educational backwardness of Kalyana Karnataka region in relation to the rest of the State, Jewargi MLA and chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) Ajay Singh has said that 30% of funds allocated to KKRDB will be spent for the development of the education sector in the region.

“As per the Nanjundappa report, Kalyana Karnataka region is far backward as compared to the rest of Karnataka. The panel had recommended the allocation of special grants to redress the regional imbalance... Now, we have KKRDB to address the backwardness issues of the region. But the educational scenario in the region continues to be pathetic. We will spend as much as 30% of the special grants to improve the educational scenario in the region,” Mr. Singh said.

He was addressing a public meeting organised to celebrate Teachers Day at S.M. Pundit Rangamandir in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

Taking note of schoolteachers in large numbers taking transfers from the Kalyana Karnataka region to their native places in the south, Malnad and coastal Karnataka districts, Mr. Singh said that the KKRDB will appoint guest teachers to fill the gap till the appointment of permanent teachers.

“The government has approved the appointment of guest teachers to fill vacant teaching posts in government schools across the State. The KKRDB has also taken the decision to fill the vacant teaching posts in the Kalyana Karnataka region with guest teachers. There are over 9,000 schools in the region and we are determined to provide quality infrastructure and teaching faculties to all of them,” Mr. Singh said.

Shailaja Joshi, Appa Saheb Tirtha, Lalbi Nadhaf, Mohammed Ilias, Shivalingamma, Jagannath Badiger, Mahesh Kumar, Netravati Rampure, Mrityunjaya Hiremath, Basavaraj Sajjan, Taslim Wadgeri, Rekha Dambal, Shwetha Kamatagi, Lakkappa Biradar, Devindrappa and Premial were honoured with the Best Teacher award in the primary school category.

In the high school category, Sharanabasappa Biradar, Vanishree Kulkarni, Prabhu Naik, Siddappa Sharanappa, Santosh Kumar Hugar, Sridevi Kattimani, Indumathi Rathod and Jagannath Yakapur were given the Best Teacher award.

Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi Umesh Jadhav, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamprabhu Patil, MLCs Shashil Namoshi and Tippannappa Kamaknur, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Bhanwar Singh Meena, Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction Akash S. and other senior officers and representatives of teachers organisations were present.