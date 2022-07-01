Improve rural healthcare, medical professionals told 

Mission director for Biocon Foundation Anupama Shetty called upon medical professionals to come forward to take quality healthcare to the people in rural areas

Anupama Shetty, Mission Director of Biocon Foundation, inaugurating the three-day national seminar on ‘Recent Innovation and Multidisciplinary Research’ at Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Mission director for Biocon Foundation Anupama Shetty called upon medical professionals to come forward to take quality healthcare to the people in rural areas

Mission director for Biocon Foundation Anupama Shetty called upon medical professionals to come forward to take quality healthcare to the people in rural areas.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the three-day national seminar on ‘Recent innovation and multidisciplinary research’ organised by Sharnbasva University on the main campus here on Friday, Dr. Shetty said medical facilities in rural areas were deplorable with lack of quality infrastructure and dearth of qualified medical functionaries.

She said that healthcare service in rural parts was riddled with hurdles, including poor awareness and societal stigma.

Dr. Shetty emphasised the need for enhancing the quality of rural healthcare. She said that there was a dire need for ensuring quality and timely healthcare reached the deprived rural parts.

The youth had a big role to play in bridging the gap between the urban-rural healthcare facilities by creating awareness about advanced healthcare facilities in the rural areas. Dr. Shetty said that most of the rural patients approached doctors when the illness was in an advanced stage and unfortunately most of the rural population was unaware of the healthcare schemes launched by the government.

Basavaraj Deshmukh, secretary of the Sharnbasavbeshwara Vidya Vardhak Sangha, inaugurated the seminar. Vice-Chancellor of the Sharnbasva University Niranjan Nisty, Pro Vice-Chancellor V.D. Mytri, and Registrar Anilkumar Bidve were present.