Improved response to vaccination in Mysuru

The number of people receiving the COVID-19 vaccination in Mysuru went up on Wednesday after the rules were relaxed to allow beneficiaries registered on the Co-WIN app for other days also to receive the jab.

The number of people who were vaccinated in Mysuru on Wednesday was 2,858 against 3,892, which is around 73.43%, according an official release. The percentage of vaccination was 52.79 on the first day of the drive on January 16 and 59.36 % on the second. By Wednesday, a total of 6,043 persons against the 9,353 beneficiaries listed so far in Mysuru had been vaccinated, which is around 64.61%.

Health Department officials attributed the increase in percentage to the permission given for beneficiaries listed for vaccination for other days to receive the jab on Wednesday. “Beneficiaries, who had missed the vaccination earlier, and the ones, whose turn was to come later, were also allowed to receive the jab today. That may be the reason for the increase,” said an official.

No adverse effects were reported among any of the beneficiaries receiving the vaccination on Wednesday.