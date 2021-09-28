‘Improve tourist places to attract more visitors’

YADGIR

28 September 2021 18:54 IST

“Yadgir district has many tourist places. Officers should take initiatives to improve the tourism sector to attract more tourists,” Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal has said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a programme to mark World Tourism Day at Lumbini Garden in Yadgir city on Tuesday.

“Yadgir district has seen the rule of many great empires and also many tourist spots, with natural waterfalls. But, unfortunately, prominent historical places and such tourist spots have remained in the dark owing to lack of interest on the part of officers in improving such places to attract tourists,” Mr. Mudnal said and advised them to take the initiative to improve such monuments and throw them open to visitors.

Deputy Commissioner R. Ragapriya said that the young generation should study about the history of important places and tourist spots in the district and create awareness and also interest among people coming from outside the district.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Shilpa Sharma spoke.

CMC president Vilas Patil, Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Tahsildar Channamallappa Ganti, Assistant Director (in-charge) of Tourism Department Shalam Hussain, Basavaraj Chadriki, Bhaskar Rao Mudbul, Monappa Sirwal and others were present.