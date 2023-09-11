Improve quality of healthcare services in NICUs, doctors told

September 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) member Shashidhar Kosambe has directed doctors to improve the quality of healthcare services in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Chairing a district-level meeting with officials of various departments after inspecting the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and primary health centres (PHCs) in Ballari district, Mr. Kosambe expressed displeasure over the poor service being provided at health centres.

He also said that pregnant women should be given quality nutritious food. And, the weight and health of the newborn should be monitored continuously, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides maintaining cleanliness in neonatal emergency units and maternity wards, the authorities should ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs in hospitals, he said.

Mr. Kosambe directed the Department of Public Instructions to take steps to bring back school dropouts. He expressed concern over the quality of mid-day meals provided in schools. The hostels constructed by the Social Welfare Department and the Backward Classes and Minorities Department should be maintained well by providing basic amenities for students residing in them.

He also directed the officials to conduct workshops to raise awareness on sexual offences against children and form Child Protection Committees in residential schools and hostels to address complaints, if any, from students.

Mr. Kosambe suggested that schools should also appoint counsellors to help students with their academic activities, psychological problems and monitor certain regular physical and mental activities.

He called upon the officials of various departments to work unitedly to put an end to social evils such as child marriages and child labour. Cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act should be dealt with with an iron hand to have a deterrent effect on perpetrators, Mr. Kosambe said.

Ballari District Legal Services Authority member-secretary Rajesh Hosamani and Additional Superintendent of Police K.P. Ravikumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.