ADVERTISEMENT

Improve quality of healthcare services in NICUs, doctors told

September 11, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Child Rights Commission member chairs a district-level meeting with officials of various departments following inspection at VIMS and PHCs in Ballari

The Hindu Bureau

Member of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shashidhar Kosambe chairing a district-level in Ballari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) member Shashidhar Kosambe has directed doctors to improve the quality of healthcare services in neonatal intensive care units (NICUs).

Chairing a district-level meeting with officials of various departments after inspecting the Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) and primary health centres (PHCs) in Ballari district, Mr. Kosambe expressed displeasure over the poor service being provided at health centres.

He also said that pregnant women should be given quality nutritious food. And, the weight and health of the newborn should be monitored continuously, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides maintaining cleanliness in neonatal emergency units and maternity wards, the authorities should ensure adequate stocks and availability of all drugs in hospitals, he said.

Mr. Kosambe directed the Department of Public Instructions to take steps to bring back school dropouts. He expressed concern over the quality of mid-day meals provided in schools. The hostels constructed by the Social Welfare Department and the Backward Classes and Minorities Department should be maintained well by providing basic amenities for students residing in them.

He also directed the officials to conduct workshops to raise awareness on sexual offences against children and form Child Protection Committees in residential schools and hostels to address complaints, if any, from students.

Mr. Kosambe suggested that schools should also appoint counsellors to help students with their academic activities, psychological problems and monitor certain regular physical and mental activities.

He called upon the officials of various departments to work unitedly to put an end to social evils such as child marriages and child labour. Cases registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act should be dealt with with an iron hand to have a deterrent effect on perpetrators, Mr. Kosambe said.

Ballari District Legal Services Authority member-secretary Rajesh Hosamani and Additional Superintendent of Police K.P. Ravikumar were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US