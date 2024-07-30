ADVERTISEMENT

Improper information on number of outsourced employees at KIMS upsets Minister

Published - July 30, 2024 07:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad takes the authorities of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital to task for the discrepancies

The Hindu Bureau

Labour Minister Santosh Lad chairing a review meeting at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad took the authorities of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital to task for discrepancies in the information provided with regard to the functioning of outsourced agencies.

Chairing a review meeting at KIMS in Hubballi on Monday, the Minister was upset that proper information was not provided on the issue.

He said that he had information that only 60 employees worked but, the number on record is 100. He directed the officials to do proper checking before releasing funds.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in release of salaries for employees working on contract basis, the Minister said that if payment is not made to the contract employees in time, then, action should be taken against the labour agency.

Reviewing the progress, the Minister asked the authorities to ensure timely treatment to patients and take extra care in the wake of increase in the number of suspected dengue cases.

Intervening in the discussion, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that if direct payment system is adopted in KIMS, then, it will save crores of rupees annually and urged the Minister to take necessary steps for the purpose.

Director of KIMS S.F. Kammar urged the Minister to take steps for the establishment of regional cancer treatment centre, child institute, nephro-urology institute at KIMS.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., District Health and Family Welfare Officer D. Shashi Patil, KIMS prinicpal Ishwar Hosamani and others were present.

