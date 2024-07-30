GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Improper information on number of outsourced employees at KIMS upsets Minister

Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad takes the authorities of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital to task for the discrepancies

Published - July 30, 2024 07:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Labour Minister Santosh Lad chairing a review meeting at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Monday.

Labour Minister Santosh Lad chairing a review meeting at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi on Monday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad took the authorities of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital to task for discrepancies in the information provided with regard to the functioning of outsourced agencies.

Chairing a review meeting at KIMS in Hubballi on Monday, the Minister was upset that proper information was not provided on the issue.

He said that he had information that only 60 employees worked but, the number on record is 100. He directed the officials to do proper checking before releasing funds.

Expressing displeasure over the delay in release of salaries for employees working on contract basis, the Minister said that if payment is not made to the contract employees in time, then, action should be taken against the labour agency.

Reviewing the progress, the Minister asked the authorities to ensure timely treatment to patients and take extra care in the wake of increase in the number of suspected dengue cases.

Intervening in the discussion, MLA Mahesh Tenginakai said that if direct payment system is adopted in KIMS, then, it will save crores of rupees annually and urged the Minister to take necessary steps for the purpose.

Director of KIMS S.F. Kammar urged the Minister to take steps for the establishment of regional cancer treatment centre, child institute, nephro-urology institute at KIMS.

MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., District Health and Family Welfare Officer D. Shashi Patil, KIMS prinicpal Ishwar Hosamani and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.