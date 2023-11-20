ADVERTISEMENT

Important BJP leaders will join the Congress, says former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi

November 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - belagavi

Wait till January 26, says Athani MLA

The Hindu Bureau

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi is now a Congress MLA representing Athani in Belagavi disttrict. | Photo Credit: File photo

Several important leaders and legislators from BJP will join the Congress, Laxman Savadi, former Deputy CM and Athani MLA, said in Bagalkot on November 19.

“However, this is not some operation by the Congress. These leaders are joining the Congress as they are tired of the internal politics of the BJP. Once they join, they need to be accommodated in some important positions. That is natural,” he said. “Wait till January 26 and see (what happens).”

Mr. Savadi said that not choosing a leader from north Karnataka as president of the State unit would prove costly for the BJP. “The party claims to have the support of Lingayats across Karnataka. Actually, Lingayats are concentrated in northern Karnataka, but they have no representation (in the BJP). The leaders who have been chosen as the State president and Leader of Opposition (R. Ashok), have limited influence even in their districts and surrounding areas. That is why BJP’s plans of having the support of Lingayats will not work out,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

To a query, he said that he did not agree with Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement about some politicians being forced to respect the position of the Speaker. “It is a constitutionally important position. Everyone should respect the Speaker. There is no doubt about it,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US