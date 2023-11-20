November 20, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST - belagavi

Several important leaders and legislators from BJP will join the Congress, Laxman Savadi, former Deputy CM and Athani MLA, said in Bagalkot on November 19.

“However, this is not some operation by the Congress. These leaders are joining the Congress as they are tired of the internal politics of the BJP. Once they join, they need to be accommodated in some important positions. That is natural,” he said. “Wait till January 26 and see (what happens).”

Mr. Savadi said that not choosing a leader from north Karnataka as president of the State unit would prove costly for the BJP. “The party claims to have the support of Lingayats across Karnataka. Actually, Lingayats are concentrated in northern Karnataka, but they have no representation (in the BJP). The leaders who have been chosen as the State president and Leader of Opposition (R. Ashok), have limited influence even in their districts and surrounding areas. That is why BJP’s plans of having the support of Lingayats will not work out,” he said.

To a query, he said that he did not agree with Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s statement about some politicians being forced to respect the position of the Speaker. “It is a constitutionally important position. Everyone should respect the Speaker. There is no doubt about it,” he said.