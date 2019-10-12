Importance of preventive healthcare stressed

The scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has stressed the importance of preventive healthcare with a right blend of traditional medicinal systems of India with that of the western systems.

He was speaking at the three-day national convention of Arogya Bharati, which began in the city on Saturday. Nearly 800 professionals from across the country are attending the convention.

Mr. Yaduveer said comprehensive healthcare was the need of the present times and it was appropriate that the convention was being held in Mysuru as the erstwhile princely State had raised the bar for public health.

He said there were a slew of projects related to public health that were launched during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar (1902-1940). More than 500 beds were added to the existing hospitals to take healthcare to the masses while new hospitals such as Minto Eye Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru were also constructed. In many areas of healthcare, Mysuru was ranked 3rd in the world and one was better off being treated in Mysuru rather than going to England for treatment in those days, he added.

While western medicinal system received an impetus during the regime of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, it was not at the expense of the Indian systems. Rather, there was a synthesis of the two as evident in the establishment of the Government Ayurvedic Medical College and the encouragement given to yoga.

Mr. Yaduveer recalled that Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who was the first Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University, invited yoga exponent Krishnamacharya to practice and teach in Mysuru and the latter agreed. Two of his students – B.K.S. Iyengar and Pattabhi Jois – were instrumental in taking yoga to the western world in a big way and hence princely Mysuru was also instrumental in reviving yoga.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan, Suttur seer Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, and G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore, were present.