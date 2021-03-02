Implementation of NEP being worked out: Suresh Kumar

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar interacting with schoolchildren during his visit to the government school at Agadi in Hubballi taluk on Tuesday.

‘Taskforce has submitted report; State played crucial role in formulating policy’

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday said the State Cabinet had given in-principle approval for implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the plan of action was being worked out.

Speaking to presspersons after participating in a seminar on the role of teachers and educational institutions in implementation of NEP in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Kumar said the taskforce on implementation of NEP headed by former Chief Secretary H.V. Ranganath and former Vice-Chancellor Thimme Gowda had already submitted its report.

The State government was contemplating implementation of NEP based on the recommendations of the taskforce, he said.

Mr. Kumar said considering the surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring States of Karnataka, the Centre had expressed concerns. Consequently, the government had put off the decision to restart classes for first to fifth standard students. “We are waiting for the report by experts of the Health Department on the issue. Children’s health is our priority. If at all private schools start these classes, strict action will be taken against them,” he said.

Earlier, speaking at the seminar, Mr. Kumar emphasised that it was the duty of teachers and educational institutions to study NEP and think about its implementation. “The policy should be nearer to the land’s culture. Karnataka has played a crucial role in the formulation of NEP. Scholars like Kasturi Rangan, former Vice-Chancellor M.G. Sridhar, and Anurag Behra of Azim Premji Foundation have played important roles in formulation of NEP,” he said.

Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur and others were present. Subsequently, the Minister visited the government school at Agadi in Hubballi taluk and interacted with students and residents of the village. The residents submitted a memorandum to the Minister seeking additional educational facilities in the village.