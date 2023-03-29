Implementation of model code of conduct begins in earnest in Belagavi district

March 29, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - Belagavi

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule of elections in Karnataka, district administration officials began implementing in earnest the model code of conduct in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Posters, banners and other material containing the images of Ministers or leaders of political parties or symbols of parties were removed from public places.

City corporation workers removed banners and posters that were put up around important places like the Kittur Channamma statue, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, zilla panchayat and some bus terminals.

All returning officers, assistant returning officers and police officers held meetings of political party representatives in each one of the 18 Assembly constituencies in the district.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil held a meeting of poll duty officials in which he spelt out the provisions of the model code of conduct and asked them to adhere to it.

He asked members of static surveillance teams and flying squad teams to carry out their responsibilities in earnest. He asked them not to wait for instructions from senior officers to enforce the code in any situation, but to go ahead with it proactively.

He asked the teams to file cases under relevant provisions of law during seizure and raids that yield material that could be used to influence voters. He asked officers to act without fear or favour.

He said that all efforts are being made to see that elections are held in a free and fair manner true to the letter and spirit of the Representation of People Act and Constitutional provisions.

“When ever you seize material that have images or names of individuals or parties, they [individuals and parties, as the case may be] should be made accused number one. The vehicle drivers and other staff found transporting goods should be named as accused number two, three and so on,” he said.

“We have already formed all the necessary teams responsible for enforcing the code and for ensuring the smooth conduct of polls. These teams will not only supervise the process of campaigning but also of polling and vote counting,” he said.

“The first 24 hours after the announcement of polls are vital. Teams of officers should visit all government guesthouses and inspection bungalows, ensure that political leaders or activists are not occupying them and ensure that these facilities are hence forth managed by poll duty officials,” he said.

He asked officers to set up systems and processes that ensure that all applications and grievances are received through a single window system.

Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah asked police officers to keep strict vigil to detect and stop transportation or distribution of liquor, unaccounted for money or other material. He asked them to focus not only on check-posts but also on interior roads.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil asked all poll duty officials to wear badges of identity and uniforms so that it is easier to distinguish bona fide staff on duty.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Harshal Boyer and other officers were present in the meeting.