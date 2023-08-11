Implementation of five guarantees has positive effect on State’s economy: CM

August 11, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday maintained that contrary to the criticism by political opponents, the “guarantee” schemes of the State government were positively impacting the State economy and were contributing to the increase in GSDP.

Speaking after inaugurating the building of the Bhavurao Deshpande Veterinary College in Kokatnur near Athani in Belagavi district, the Chief Minister said: “Our opponents who are criticising our guarantees, saying it will negatively impact the State’s economy, are misinformed.”

He said: “We have estimated that a beneficiary family of these guarantees saves an average of ₹5,000 per month. It pushes up their purchasing power. The beneficiary family members will reinvest this money into the economy, speeding up activity and increasing the State’s GDP. This is already happening and we are very happy about it,’‘ he said.

“As many as 35 crore women have travelled for free under the Shakti bus travel scheme so far. Apart from helping them travel for free, it has increased the revenue of the State transport undertakings as the State government will reimburse the cost of their travel,’‘ the Chief Minister said.

He said that all the allegations that are being made by the BJP were baseless. “The BJP leaders are desperate as they lost power. They are criticising us as they have no positive developments from their regime to show to the people or any substantial complaint against us,” he said. To a query on BJP leader R. Ashok terming the Congress government as Bin Laden government, Mr. Siddaramaiah said such statements were being made as the BJP leaders were desperate for power and they were plagued by the fear of losing in the coming elections.

“When in power, the BJP destroyed the atmosphere in Karnataka due to their maladministration, corruption, price rise and by politicising religion. BJP is also afraid of the rise of the Congress as we came to power on the basis of promises of welfare and development,’‘ he said.