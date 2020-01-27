‘Implementation of CAA makes Republic Day more meaningful’

“Everyone should support the Citizenship Amendment Act to build a strong and resilient India,” Belagavi district in-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said here on Republic Day on Sunday. “Implementation of the Act makes the Republic Day celebrations more meaningful,” he said.

He was speaking to journalists after hoisting the national flag at the district stadium.

“The border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra is a settled matter. Belagavi is an integral part of Karnataka and it shall remain so. We have reiterated this many times. Maharashtra is trying to raise it for political purposes. People speaking Kannada and Marathi are living together harmoniously across the border in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The actions of the Shiv Sena-alliance government in Maharashtra is trying to disrupt such harmony,” he said.

Asked to react about the expansion of the State Cabinet, Mr. Shettar said that it would happen as per the wishes of the party high command.

About rumours that some Ministers may be asked to resign to make way for those who joined the BJP recently and won in the bypolls, he said that he would not comment on hearsy.

“Expansion of the Cabinet was the prerogative of the Chief Minister and that he [B.S. Yediyurappa] would take a decision on all related issues,” he said.

Flood relief

Earlier, he said that the State government is committed to compensating all families who suffered losses in floods. He said that a total of 44,847 houses were damaged in the floods in the August 2019 floods. “We have paid ₹ 311 crore compensation to 44,019 families till now. Similarly, ₹ 238 crore has been paid to 1,56,785 farmers in the district. All payments have been made directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, without any problems,” he said.

He said that a total of 4,563 civil works have been started to repair schools, anganwadis, hospitals and other government buildings at a cost of ₹ 99.8 crore.

The Minister received a guard of honour from 27 police and other contingents. For the third year, the NCC contingent was awarded the best team. Contingent Commander Senior Under Officer Darshana Kataria and Shubham Patil received the prize. As many as 120 NCC cadets from 8 Karnataka Air Squadron NCC, 25 Karnataka Battalion NCC and 26 Karnataka Battalion NCC took part in the procession. They included students from Mahila Vidyalaya English Medium High School and Islamiya High School.

The Minister felicitated freedom fighters Sadashivrao Bhosle of Kadoli, Rajendra Kalghatgi, Vithalrao Yalagi, Appanna Karilingannanavar and Gangappa Malagi.

The Minister gave away Sarvotham Seva awards to Additional Deputy Commissioner G.T. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Director Industries, Dodda Basavaraj, Joint Director of Agriculture Jilani Mokashi, Assistant Commissioner S.Y. Bhajantri, Ravindra Karilingannanavar, taluk panchayat CEO Ravindra Bangarappanavar, Tahsildar Shivanand Ullagaddi, Shirastedar R.R. Burle, PDO Suresh Munji and First Grade Assistant Ravikumar Rachannanavar.

MLAs, officers and others participated in the event.