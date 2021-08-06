‘Implement strict checks at Kodagu border, install CCTVs’

MYSURU

06 August 2021 23:37 IST

Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojari on Friday said lockdown may once again become inevitable in the border district of Kodagu if the test positivity rate that currently stands at 2.81%, crosses 5%.

Because of its proximity with Kerala, the district is at risk and therefore officials must strengthen vigil at the border check-posts, he added.

Speaking after reviewing the COVID-19 situation with Kodagu being identified as one of the high-risk districts in view of the spike in Kerala, the Minister told the district administration to consider installing CCTVs at the check-posts for ensuring stringent checks with cases surging in Kerala causing fears of an impending third wave.

Mr. Poojari said cases were on the rise after lockdown curbs were eased. The influx of travellers from Kerala is also on the rise. Only those with RT-PCR negative report not older than 72 hours must be allowed and this has to be strictly ensured at the check-posts for containing the spread, he said.

K.G. Bopaiah, former Speaker and MLA, complained that checks are not strict at Kutta, Makutta, Karike, Sampaje, and Thithimathi check-posts in Kodagu. The surveillance staff need to get facilities as they work even during rain, screening travellers. They are working under duress and they need to get proper facilities like food besides restrooms at the check-post, he said.

Responding to Mr. Bopaiah, Mr. Poojari said the government gives funds for COVID-19 management to each district and this needs to be properly utilised. Moreover, all departments must work together to contain the pandemic.

Mr. Bopaiah also complained about drop in testing, especially when people from Kerala are coming to Kodagu after curbs were eased. The authorities should not allow people from Kerala to come here without purpose.

Mr. Poojari told Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal to act against those who flout her orders for controlling COVID-19. The Minister said task forces set up in each GPs must become active again in the wake of third wave fears. This has been discussed with the Chief Secretary and the Deputy Commissioner. The task force must meet frequently and work out plans to contain the spread within their limits, he told the meeting.

The Minister also reviewed the floods and rain situation and assured help to the affected by the floods and landslides. Mr. Bopaiah expressed dissatisfaction over the delay in extending relief to the victims of last year’s floods and landslips.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Raju Mogaveera said the loss estimated due to rain and landslips since June this year was ₹90.61 crore. As many as 95 houses had been damaged and crops in over 14.5 hectares had been destroyed.