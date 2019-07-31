Implement Social Security Act, says ex-judge

Informing that the Social Security Act to give better facilities to people working in the unorganised sector is pending with the State government for 10 years, H.N. Nagamohan Das, retired High Court judge, said it is an insult to the government if it frames the law and not implement it.

Speaking at the second State-level convention of the unorganised sector conducted by the South India Federation of Trade Unions on Wednesday, he held successive governments responsible for not implementing welfare and social security schemes for the sector.

Ruing that some of the anti-social elements were diverting public attention from such a critical issue by raising communally sensitive issues, he said that such people do not believe in the aspirations of the Constitution which guarantees dignified life to any citizen.

In his address, Jayamrutunjaya Swami of Kudalasangama Mutt also regretted that social equality has remained a pipe dream for millions of poor people of society.

Accusing some orthodox people of trying to maintain this inequality in the name of religion, he said those who preached ‘shastra’ ( religion scriptures) vanished from history and those who preached ‘samvidhana’ (Constitution) lived in history.

A special magazine was released at the event.