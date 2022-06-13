‘Implement Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, scrap NPS’

The Akhila Karnataka State Governments Employees Federation has urged the State Government to implement the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations and sought the scrapping of the New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Honorary president and national vice-president of the federation Mahadevayya Mathapati and national secretary N. Shobha Loknaganna, addressing a press conference here on Sunday, said that under the NPS, employee and employer have to pay an equal share of the pension amount and then, that amount is invested under NPS in different funds.

“Assume if there is a decline in the stock market, then that will impact the individual’s fund value. Why are the employees being compelled to bear this loss,” Mr. Mathapati asked.

Ms. Loknaganna said that only 5.20 lakh employees were working in various departments against a total 7.73 lakh sanctioned posts. Instead of initiating recruitment for the remaining 2.5 lakh posts, the State Government is appointing people on contract basis for low remuneration.

They also condemned a recent report on administrative reforms submitted by retired Chief Secretary T.M. Vijayabhaskar and another report on pay commission by retired IAS officer M.R. Srinivas Murthy. These reports mainly recommend job cuts, they complained.

Criticising the privatisation of public sector units by the Centre, they said that it will result in huge job losses creating insecurity among crores of employees.