Implement schemes effectively or face action, Minister tells officials

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has warned officials that action will be taken against them in the next meeting if they do not implement schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other projects effectively to ensure that benefits reach the targeted people.

He was addressing a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in Raichur on Monday.

He said that JJM is a dream project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide tap water to each household in rural areas. Thus, the State Government has taken this as a key project to be implemented effectively to reach the goal within the specified period.

“MGNREGA is ensuring not only jobs to rural people but also aiming to provide basic needs and personal benefits to workers. In Raichur district, 29 works out of 82 in Deodurg taluk followed by 12 works out of 42 in Lingsugur taluk, 40 works of 110 in Manvi taluk and 13 works out of 35 in Raichur taluk have been completed. The rest of works should be completed within the period stipulated,” the Minister told the officials.

The Minister specifically advised the district-level officials to supervise projects taken under various schemes and ensure that each work taken up is of quality. “Officers should construct toilets for each beneficiary under the Swachh Bharat Mission and apart from this, department officials should provide drinking water to each government school,” he added.

Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil, Special Officer on Duty to Minister Jayaram, Deputy Commissioner Avinash Rajendran Menon, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Panchayat Noor Jahan Khanum, Superintendent of Police Nikhil B., Additional Deputy Commissioner K.R. Durugesh and others were present.