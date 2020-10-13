‘Implement Sadashiva panel report’

Hassan

13 October 2020 22:38 IST

Members of the Federation of Dalit Chalavadi Madiga Sanghas staged a ‘Tamate Chalavali’ in Hassan on Tuesday urging the State government to implement recommendations of Justice A.J. Sadashiva Commission on internal reservation.

The protesters raised slogans of their demands, beating the Tamate, a percussion instrument, in front of the B.R. Ambedkar statue on the premises of the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The protesters said people had been fighting for the implementation of the panel’s recommendations for the last 12 years.

Advertising

Advertising

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of internal reservation among the Scheduled Castes. If the recommendations are implemented, many castes under the Scheduled Castes would benefit from it. The BJP had promised implementation of the recommendations during the election campaign. It should stand by its promises, they said.

The protesters also demanded that the government release the socio-economic census conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission. They also submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.

H.K.Sandesh, H.P.Shankara Raju, Ambuga Mallesh and others led the protest.