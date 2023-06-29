Implement reservation in private sector: Chetan Ahimsa

June 29, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kannada actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa urged the Siddaramaiah-led State government to implement reservation in the private sector and increase reservation based on the population. He also demanded implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report that sought a major share of employment reservation for Kannadigas in both private and public sector.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi city on Thursday, Mr. Ahimsa said that the BJP and the Congress have failed to provide reservations and recalled the contributions made by B.R. Ambedkar, Jyotiba Phule, Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, and Krishnaraja Wodeyar in providing reservation and social justice.

The guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress government in the State are pro-people, but they cannot be considered revolutionary schemes as opined by a few Ministers, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

To bring in reforms and change the socio-economic conditions of society, Mr. Chetan urged the government to nationalise healthcare facilities and the education system. The government should also increase the tax on private healthcare services and the revenue generated should be utilised for the development of public healthcare services.

The activist also welcomed the Congress government’s decision to revoke the anti-conversion law.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.