Implement in letter and spirit law restricting protests, rallies in Bengaluru: HC

August 01, 2022 21:14 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday directed the State government to implement in letter and spirit the Licensing and Regulation of Protests, Demonstrations and Protest Marches (Bengaluru City) Order, 2021, which prohibits holding of protests, dharnas, rallies, etc., without the organisers obtaining a licence from the police.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty passed the order while disposing of a PIL petition, which was initiated suo motu by the court in March 2021.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Bench also directed the government to take action as per the law against the violators of the Licensing Order 2021.

On Monday, the government said that the Licensing Order 2021 has been given effect and 27 criminal cases had been registered against organisations and individuals violating these norms.

Public interest

The petition was initiated based on a letter written to the Chief Justice by Justice Aravind Kumar, who was then a judge of the High Court of Karnataka and is presently serving as the Chief Justice of High Court of Gujarat, on the hardship faced by the general public due to huge traffic jams caused by frequent protests, demonstrations and rallies on public roads in the heart of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the court on March 3, 2022, had directed the government and the city police to ensure that no protests, processions, etc., are held in the entire city of Bengaluru except at Freedom Park, and such events should be held in an organised manner and ensure traffic in the city does not get adversely affected especially during rush hours.

Following these directions, the Government issued the Licensing Order, which states, “The licensing authority shall approve the number of persons for holding protest at Freedom Park, depending on type of programme, duration and available capacity at the venue.” Though the protest venue is Freedom Park, the police commissioner may designate any other suitable place in the city.”