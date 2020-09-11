Implement housing schemes effectivelyand without delay, officers told

Minister for Housing V. Somanna has appealed to elected representatives and officers to ensure that housing schemes are implemented effectively and without delay. “If the land required for the scheme is made available, his department would release funds,” he said at a review meeting here on Friday.
The Union government has decided to provide a roof for all homeless people. The Prime Minister’s Office had called him five times to enquire about the progress of the schemes. “When the Union government is eager to provide funds, we should make better use of it. I wish the elected representatives get the land sanctioned and I will provide funds for house construction,” he said.
The State government had planned to construct 5.4 lakh houses. The officers should work hard to meet the target. Those in urban local bodies will also get houses sanctioned. “The State government sanctioned 80,000 houses in 2016. However, there has been no significant progress in fulfilling the target,” he said.
Regarding the allegations of irregularities in constructing houses under the Ashraya Scheme, the Minister said that senior officers of the department would visit such places and make enquiries about irregularities.
Members of Legislative Assembly K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna, H.D. Revanna, A.T. Ramaswamy, Preetham Gowda and senior officers of the district, including Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.A. Paramesh, attended the meeting.
