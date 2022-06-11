Implement Ganga Kalyan scheme effectively without any delay: MLA Kandkur

Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur, has advised officials to take every benefit extended under Ganga Kalyan scheme to the real beneficiaries without any delay whatsoever and ensure that there is no complaint from the public. .

He was talking after distributing machines to beneficiaries of Gangakalyan scheme by Dr. Ambedkar Abhivriddi Nigama and Valmiki Abhivriddi Nigama in Yadgir recently.

Mr. Kandkur said that it is the duty of the government officers to implement schemes that are meant for the public effectively as the government was planning to take out all benefits to the eligible persons to strengthen their economical status. “If officials delay in implementing such schemes, the very purpose of taking financial conditions into a better position would not be survived. Therefore, you have to understand the benefits of each scheme and take them to their real beneficiaries,” he added.

As many as 16 of the total 56 beneficiaries of the scheme under Dr. Ambedkar Abhivriddi Nigama and 16 beneficiaries under Valmiki Abhivriddu Nigama received machines under Ganga Kalyan schemes.