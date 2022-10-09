Impetus given to education and employment of oppressed communities: Bommai

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 22:58 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the government had given impetus to education and employment of the oppressed communities in the State.

Speaking after inaugurating Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and presentation of Sri Maharshi Valmiki award here, he said that every order dispatched from the Vidhana Soudha was in accordance with social justice and equality that would help uplift oppressed communities. “The best way to show respect to Valimiki is by living as brothers with all communities in society and the concept of ‘Ramarajya’ is to provide equal opportunities to all,” he added.

Stating that the SC/ST communities must not only get justice but also equal opportunity in the system, the Chief Minister added: “I have seen closely the life of hardworking people; justice must be ensured to the last man in society. Love and affection towards the SC/ST communities inspired me to increase the reservation percentage. I must compliment Justice Nagamohan Das and Justice Subhash Adi for giving wonderful reports. Even leaders of all political partes unanimously supported this decision.”  

